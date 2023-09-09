Jade Romero leads the State’s delegation in the country and says that all Ceará residents are well; at least 1,037 people died in the disaster

The vice-governor of Ceará, Jade Romero (MDB), was in Morocco when an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale hit the country on Friday night (September 8, 2023). She led a delegation that represented the State at the International Geoparks Convention, in Marrakech. The politician said that government members are doing well.

“We were surprised by an earthquake”wrote Romero in his profile on X (formerly Twitter). “Our entire delegation from the State Government of Ceará is well and in a safe place, following security protocols”he stated.

The earthquake hit the central region of the country. There are at least 1,037 dead and 1,200 injured as of this Saturday morning (September 9). The earthquake reached a depth of 18.5 kilometers. The epicenter was in a location close to Marrakech. The city is one of the largest in the country.

Ceará government representatives said that the purpose of the trip was to present a candidacy to host the next UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) Geoparks Convention. Ceará is known for the Araripe geopark, located in the Cariri region, in the north of the state.

“Great opportunity to develop economic development while also showing tourism potential”said the vice-governor in video published in Instagram.

Images shared on social media show the damage caused by the earthquake.

Watch (1min37s):