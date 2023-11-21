.

We have written several times about the fact that the marriage between F1 and the world of tobacco has never ended (according to the anti-tobacco NGO STOP, the Trojan horse would be the Netflix series “Drive to Survive”) but the hottest topic in F1 today it is certainly that of sponsorships of companies specialized in the production of alcohol. We receive several letters a day on this topic and those who frequent our community know well how “hot” the discussions are in the FormulaPassion comments.

We chose one, Paolo’s, to return to the topic and give space to FormulaPassionthought of our followers. Here she is. Have your say.

Dear Mr. Borgomeo,

I’m Paolo, a regular reader of yours.

Unfortunately, I feel more and more distant from this modern Formula 1. Not so much out of nostalgia for the 80s and 90s prototypes that exposed the qualities of the drivers, not so much for the sound of the v6, v8 and v10 that made me fall in love with this sport as a child, but for the inconsistency of the management.

It is hypocritical to have eliminated sponsors such as tobacconists and instead opened the doors to brands linked to the world of alcohol.

I don’t see any difference between advertising Heineken 0.0 or regular Heineken. The fact remains that we are advertising a brand that sells billions of liters of alcohol. And we all know that at least 40% of road accidents are alcohol-related.

They wanted to stop advertising smoking, which, for God’s sake, causes many illnesses and deaths, and they started sponsoring another vehicle of death.

And now, in Las Vegas, the city of vice and gambling, rock bottom has been reached.

I am for total freedom, for me you can sponsor anything. And it seems strange to me that this Yankee format Formula 1 doesn’t allow it. Aren’t they the promoters of “freedom”?

So I summarize everything with one word: HYPOCRITES.

I don’t know if he agrees with me. Maybe I’m missing something. Maybe I don’t know what the real reasons are why tobacconists are no longer on the track.

I would like more information on your magazine

Cordially,

Paul