The American media group Vice reported this Monday (15) that it has filed for bankruptcy in order to facilitate its sale – an announcement that the market had been waiting for a few weeks.

A consortium — which includes investment firm Fortress Investment Group, Vice’s main creditor — will take control of the group for $225 million unless other parties make a higher bid, according to the statement. published this Monday.

Known for its pioneering content and lifestyle news, Vice was once on the rise of a new generation of digital companies, but struggled with falling advertising revenues.

The Vice Media Group, valued at US$5.7 billion in 2017 (R$17.831 billion in the same year quotation), produces content in 25 languages ​​and has more than 30 offices around the world.

With free access, the group relies mainly on advertising to generate income. But, as the economic situation deteriorated, the advertising market shrank and became dominated by technology giants – such as Google and Facebook.

Vice canceled its flagship program Vice News Tonight and laid off 100 people in late April.

In the released statement, the group assured that all its media brands will continue to produce content despite the bankruptcy declaration.

“We hope to complete the sale process in the next two to three months and chart a next successful chapter at Vice”, highlights the company.

Founded in 1994 as a Canadian magazine, Vice has grown into an online media group with news sites and television operations.

Just like BuzzFeed or The Huffington Post, Vice incorporated, in the early 2010s, a new generation of fully digital media, which tried to distance itself from traditional media and capture a young audience.

After cultivating a “bad boy” image, the media group gained notoriety after sending former NBA star Dennis Rodman to South Korea. It was also praised for a five-part documentary on the inner workings of the Islamic State group.

Free media are more fragile in a difficult economic context, which has already led to layoffs in major media outlets – from American public radio NPR to The Washington Post newspaper, or even the CNN channel.

BuzzFeed also announced, at the end of April, the closure of the BuzzFeed News website, with the termination of 180 employees.