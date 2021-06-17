As of July 1 this year, candidates for the Presidency of the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil) will be able to register their slates. Two names already appear as pre-candidates for the command of the Order: Luiz Viana, current vice-president, and Beto Simonetti, secretary general of the entity. The election takes place on January 31, 2022.

Although he is the vice of Felipe Santa Cruz, current president of the OAB, Viana, who works in Bahia, launched himself as an opponent of the current administration. Led by him, the “OAB Movement in Defense of Advocacy” was created, which criticizes the existence of an alleged politicization within the entity.

Part of the Order’s top executives joined the group, including deputy secretary Ary Raghiant Neto and treasurer José Araújo Noronha.

To be able to register in the elections, the pre-candidates must have the support of at least 6 of the 27 state sectionals of the OAB. To the power360, Viana says he has just the minimum number necessary to launch himself as Santa Cruz’s successor. He also criticized the current president.

“The current presidency of the OAB adopts unilateral decisions, without consulting the councilors, and in recent months it began to openly use our entity for party-political use”, he stated.

The indirect election is another of the points criticized by Viana. Currently, the dispute occurs as follows: the 81 federal councilors spread across the states, who are directly elected, choose who will be the president.

The pre-candidate said that the head of the OAB should also be chosen through direct election.

The movement led by Viana launched a campaign against what they consider the politicization of the OAB. The video does not name Santa Cruz. Look:

SIMONETTI

To the power360, Simonetti, who works in Amazonas, said he has greater support than his opponent: 21 sectionals would join his candidacy. He also informed that he is not Santa Cruz’s candidate, although he has no animosity towards the current president.

“I am a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Federal Council of the OAB with the support of 21 sectionals so far. What I have been talking to the representatives of the OAB in the States is what lawyers and lawyers have been demanding from the leaders of the Order: as a class entity, it needs to protect the prerogatives of the law.”, stated

On the indirect election for the presidency, he said that any changes should be discussed, but that he sees no problem in the way the election is carried out.

“OAB elections have the same advantages and disadvantages common to democratic systems, which can always be improved. Any change must be discussed at the appropriate time, outside the electoral context and without casuistry”, said.

STRONG CLASS

The dispute is important because the OAB moves a large amount of money annually and has a lot of representation among the class of lawyers (there are about 1.2 million members).

The Order’s budget in 2021, for example, was R$109 million. In the four previous years, the entity handled similar sums: BRL 114 million in 2020, BRL 94 million in 2019, BRL 105 million in 2018 and BRL 101 million in 2017.

Although it is a class entity, the OAB also has a different legal nature, as recognized by the STF (Supreme Federal Court). The Court understood that the Order has both corporate and institutional purposes. Thus, it cannot be confused with typical professional inspection authorities.

The Federal Constitution also makes a series of mentions of the class. The word “lawyer”, for example, is mentioned 20 times, while “Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil” appears on 8 occasions and “lawyer” on 12. By way of comparison, doctors are mentioned only 3 times, while there are 3 mentions to journalistic activity. Engineers are not mentioned.

