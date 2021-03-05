Clear words with “Markus Lanz”. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks about the dispute with Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder and his ambitions as Chancellor.

On ZDF, “Markus Lanz” on Thursday evening was primarily about the results of the Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK) on March 3rd. But talk host Lanz wanted to talk to his guests not only about the controversial decisions of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), but also about the dispute between Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

The Federal Minister of Finance commented on the program and expressed confidence about the Corona summit, the vaccination and test strategy and the direction of his party in the super election year 2021. Not all guests liked that – and Markus Lanz also allowed himself a few tips when he admitted Beginning remarked: “You get into a fight with Markus Söder – difficult with your hairstyle, but you still managed it.”

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on March 4th:

Olaf Scholz – Federal Minister of Finance (SPD) and Vice Chancellor

Kristina Dunz – Capital Editor of the “RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland” (RND)

Claus Ruhe Madsen – Lord Mayor of Rostock

Kai Kupferschmidt – molecular biologist

Markus Lanz about the Vice Chancellor and SPD candidate for Chancellor: “He is able to adjust his facial expressions so that the person opposite doesn’t know what he is thinking.” This is exactly what he did not succeed on Wednesday after Markus Söder is said to have said to him: “You are not the Chancellor!” When asked by Lanz, Scholz tried vaguely to explain what the dispute was about, in which Söder accused him, among other things, of a “smurfy grin”. “It was simply about the fact that, as the responsible minister, as someone who is responsible for running this country, I have to watch out that the money stays together. Then you have to say how it is. We need cooperation between the federal and state governments that works. “

Olaf Scholz on the incident with Söder: “It was not by chance that we ended up in different parties”

What was Söder so upset about? Scholz waved his hand with a smile: “Do I know?” He has no grudge against his political adversary. The Vice Chancellor added: “I like that about the Smurfs! They are small, cunning and always win. ” Lanz wanted to know whether he would describe Söder as Gargamel. Scholz didn’t say a word about that either and instead grinned. One thing is certain: there will be no friendship between Scholz and Söder anytime soon. “It was not by chance that we ended up in different parties,” said the Vice Chancellor.

Olaf Scholz speaks to “Markus Lanz” (ZDF) about his candidacy for chancellor: “I’m pretty confident”

In the conversation about his candidacy for chancellor, Olaf Scholz appeared quite self-confident. First he made it clear that he had to deal with “big, big issues” every day. Then he teased his possible opponents: “I am very sure that I have a very good prospect. I’m pretty, pretty confident. ” Could this self-confidence harm him? Scholz declined: “That speaks for a well-done campaign and for the will to fight.”

Molecular biologist Kai Kupferschmidt brought Scholz down to earth. The science journalist outlined in drastic words why he is critical of the loosening of the anti-corona measures that have been decided: “To be honest, I am a little perplexed and disappointed. I can totally understand that we are socially in a difficult situation in Germany. We have a variant of the Corona that is spreading and that will continue to spread. All the predictions are that the numbers will increase. Loosening up into this situation comes too soon. “

Claus Ruhe Madsen, the Lord Mayor of Rostock, agreed. He has developed an opening concept for his city with which he wants to keep the number of infections low. He expressed sharp criticism in the direction of Scholz: “If it is said from the navigation bridge into the engine room: ‘This is the course’ – then of course we will implement it. My problem is that I have to inspire the local people anew every time. ” He continued, “I’ve been working hard for a year to find a way to make something possible for people. I want Rostock to play against Halle in front of 3,000 people in the spring. ” Another lockdown would be fatal for Madsen: “If there is another knockout, then we’re gone.”

Molecular biologist Kai Kupferschmidt warns Lanz of the “principle of hope”

In an interview with Markus Lanz, Kupferschmidt added: “We must not forget that everyone has a subjective perception of risk. What they think now is: ‘Okay, I can allow myself a little more.’ ”The disappointment on the horizon is already visible to him:“ Instead of saying that it will be tough, we promise something that we cannot necessarily keep . We drive on sight. We missed the chance in Germany to create a structured, slow exit. ”

The spring awakening that Olaf Scholz dreamed of on the show? Shattered! Mayor Madsen added: “It seems to me that we don’t have a learning curve.” RND editor Kristina Dunz also agreed: “The bureaucracy in this country drives you crazy. Nothing happens spontaneously. This country is paralyzed because there are too many levels and you cannot take action. ” Thereupon the Vice Chancellor admitted mistakes and admitted: “A few things could have gone differently. Wrong decisions have been made regarding the procurement of the vaccines. ”

Conclusion of the show

At “Markus Lanz” a self-confident Olaf Scholz was brought down to earth on Thursday evening after he had clashed with Markus Söder from Bavaria at the Prime Minister’s Conference. However, he was unable to provide a clear line regarding the resolutions of the Corona summit. Instead, he was sharply criticized by the other guests in the group.