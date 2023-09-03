Kieler Nachrichten: German Vice-Chancellor Habek is not opposed to serving in the army

At present, Germany’s security affairs have changed a lot against the backdrop of the current conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by Vice-Chancellor, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection of Germany Robert Habek. In conversation with the newspaper Kieler Nachrichten he also said that he would not refuse to serve in the army.

In an interview with the publication, the politician said that in his youth he abandoned the army and went to the civil service. At the same time, even now, in the current conditions, he would have done everything differently. Habeck explained that the environment both in Germany and around the world “today is very different from what it was in the 1980s.”