Mona Al-Hamoudi (Abu Dhabi)

Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Vice Chairman of the Committee, confirmed this

The organizers of the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions said that the defense industries have an important role in developing other strategic industries such as electronic and digital systems, space industries, and advanced technology, which contributes to increasing the competitiveness of our national industries at the regional and global levels. The defense industries sector in the country also has high potential to drive growth in primary industries such as the metals, chemicals and others sector, which allows the production of innovative industries specialized to support defense industries.

He said, in an interview with Al-Ittihad: “We seek, through joint cooperation in the Ministry of Defense with specialists from various industrial sectors, to work on developing the defense industries sector and making it a contributor to achieving sustainable development, and building an integrated system for the national industry based on technology, innovation and solutions of the fourth industrial revolution.” To keep pace with this sector globally and make the Emirati product competitive in the global market.

He stressed that what distinguishes the two exhibitions is the high patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him, as well as the follow-up and interest of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. This gives a great impetus to the two events as they are a global platform that represents one of the most important specialized international exhibitions of its kind, and this support represents an incentive for us in the Supreme Organizing Committee of the two exhibitions to redouble efforts to come out as promised by the leadership and the world with an exceptional edition that keeps pace with the country’s global reputation and represents the soft power of the Emirates internationally, and therefore it is an opportunity For us to know the partners, decision makers and specialized companies about the extent of development in our defense industries, keeping pace with defense technology, and reaching the stage of export in products that are comparable in efficiency to companies that have contracts in manufacturing.

He said, “Thanks to our wise leadership and its future vision, the UAE has achieved a prominent position in the defense industries sector, to become a destination for leaders, decision-makers and experts from all over the world. Today, as we said, the defense industries sector is one of the most promising sectors on which future development plans are based to diversify sources of income for the years.” the next fifty.”

to support

He pointed out that the Ministry of Defense’s support for the “IDEX and NAVDEX” exhibitions falls within the country’s efforts to keep pace with the developments of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and build an economy based on knowledge and sustainable development in various economic and societal sectors. Over the past 30 years, the two exhibitions witnessed a remarkable development in the number of local and international participants. , as well as the rapid growth in the volume of announced deals, and the number of official international delegations participating in the exhibition, as the two exhibitions are of great importance as they are among the most important exhibitions in the region, and the capital, Abu Dhabi, has become one of the most important destinations on the global map in the field of defense and military industries.

attractive specialty

And he indicated that the two exhibitions have established their position as one of the most important defense exhibitions in the world, which presents everything new that occurs in the arms and defense industry system, and they have succeeded in attracting major international companies specialized in defense industries, and many officials in defense affairs, and (IDEX) is the only exhibition in The Middle East and North Africa region, which showcases the latest technology in the field of land, sea and air defence, as the UAE has demonstrated an exceptional ability and leadership in hosting, managing and organizing international defense exhibitions and major events in the military, security and technological fields. This ability has been embodied in the remarkable success it has achieved in It relates to organizing procedures that meet the highest standards of global efficiency and professionalism, the levels of local, regional and international participation, the volume of announced deals and partnerships, the number of official international delegations participating in the exhibition, as well as the latest developments, technologies and solutions that will be revealed.

He said: “The world-class organization procedures and the advanced infrastructure in the UAE, the thoughtful strategic planning in the field of hosting defense and military exhibitions, and the unlimited support provided by the wise leadership are among the most important ingredients that will strengthen international partnerships and open prospects for cooperation between the UAE and many countries.” the world”.

Regarding the confidence of the international community, partners and dealers in the ability of the UAE to organize specialized exhibitions, he replied: “When we talk about the participation of 350 delegations from different countries of the world in the current session, 1350 participating companies, and expectations of 130,000 visitors, this means that the world’s confidence in the UAE is undoubtedly present. This can be clearly seen through the remarkable and continuous success in organizing this event, which tops the list of the most important defense exhibitions in the world in terms of global competence and professionalism, the levels of local, regional and international participation, the volume of announced deals and partnerships, the number of official international delegations participating in the exhibition, as well as the latest The developments, technologies and solutions that will be revealed, and today we continue to build on the successes and achievements, as we witness the record participation of leaders, decision-makers, specialists and official delegations from various countries of the world.

Enhancing the capabilities of national cadres

He pointed out that the UAE has succeeded in building an advanced system for national defense industries that matches the highest levels of international efficiency and quality, in a way that provides the national economy with a large positive return, and enhances the capabilities of national competencies and cadres working in this field. Many national companies in the field of defense industries have demonstrated remarkable superiority, drawing international attention to them, to become one of the most prominent suppliers of military products at the regional (international) level, after proving their competence in military industrial solutions and products.

Regarding the international defense conference accompanying the conference, he said: “The IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions are accompanied by the organization of the International Defense Conference 2023. The conference is organized by the ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and in strategic partnership with the Tawazun Council (Tawazun). It attracts a wide range of leaders, high-ranking officials and representatives of defense agencies More than 1,800 participants will participate in the International Defense Conference, with a growth rate of more than 25% compared to the previous session, and it will include 4 discussion sessions dealing with the economic and social consequences and the risks of adopting modern technologies. talent development, human capital management, and the impact of technologies on the future of defense operations.

He said: “The two exhibitions provide a pioneering platform that allows national companies operating in the defense industries sector to display the latest findings in the field of military technology and advanced defense products to the world and modern innovations, which would highlight the advanced position that the UAE has reached in this field, and contribute to strengthening Opportunities for cooperation and partnerships with various stakeholders, as well as the transfer and localization of foreign technology.

Attracting investors

He stressed that the military industries support «Abu Dhabi Vision 2030» aimed at strengthening local non-oil industries, and this is what we seek. Organizing such exhibitions enhances the attraction of global investors in the fields of defense and security to the state, and also it must be recalled that the military industries and their support are a major part. Within the “UAE Centennial 2071”, which considers the defense sector to be one of the main pillars on which the economic diversification strategy is based in the post-oil era, and the establishment of a knowledge economy, by increasing the role of sectors in which the state has competitive advantages such as the manufacture of aircraft components, armored vehicles, weapons, etc., and we point out Here, we note that the UAE, thanks to the future vision of our wise leadership, has achieved a prominent position in the defense industries sector, becoming a leading and trusted destination that brings together elite leaders, decision-makers, experts and partners from all over the world to discuss and exchange ideas on the latest developments in modern technologies and advanced technologies.

He added: «The defense and military industries have an important and prominent role in developing the state’s capabilities in more than one aspect, first in terms of providing various investment opportunities, which work to attract foreign investments of a qualitative nature that stimulates work and develops the sector with its various industries, and secondly, to conclude strategic partnerships and agreements with Various international companies that have a well-known reputation in this field, and if we look at the above, we will find that supporting and caring for industries will have another positive impact, in terms of establishing joint ventures with national companies that contribute to the transfer of knowledge and technology, localizing it and training national workers on this technology. ».

stilts

He continued: «The defense industries sector is considered one of the most important pillars of industry in the UAE, and it is a major engine for the growth of the industrial sector in the country, and an important investor in the field of research, development and advanced technology. The Ministry of Defense seeks to support the march of this strategic sector by providing the enablers, regulations, laws and incentives that contribute to Enhancing the competitiveness of national companies and products and supporting qualitative technological transformation in the UAE.

And he indicated that the future of the defense industries sector in the UAE is a promising sector, which focuses on leadership and qualification of national cadres and strategic partnerships with senior specialists and manufacturers, in addition to supporting emerging national companies in creating competitive products locally and globally, with a focus on supporting the research and development system that plays a significant role. It aims to develop the sector, enable it and enhance its competitiveness, and support the advanced infrastructure that contributes to raising the level of efficiency and productivity.

He added: «The UAE has leading national companies in the field of defense industries, which were able during the past years to achieve the vision of the wise leadership with regard to the development of defense industries and push its transition from selling traditional products to innovative products that keep pace with the actual needs of the defense industries sector and its transition to relying on the solutions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As national companies meet a large part of the country’s needs in the defense industries sector, and their products have achieved a distinguished reputation until these products are required at the global level, which contributes to increasing the volume of exports and enhancing the economic diversification of the country.