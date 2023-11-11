The vice-chairman of the LUMC Board of Directors, Pancras Hogendoorn, temporarily resigns from his position after reports from Omroep West and Follow the Money. A spokesperson for the Leiden University Medical Center confirms this. The reporting showed, among other things, that he knew about fraud with European research subsidies, but did nothing about it.
