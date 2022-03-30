How beautiful is the word welcome. Even more so in a period of selfishness, barriers, fences. And of war. A war that, as always, not only brings death and destruction with it, but distorts the life of those who, fleeing the bombs, suddenly find themselves homeless and without prospects. Hospitality becomes a bridge to the future and fills the heart of those who spread their arms just like that of those who seek shelter and comfort. Guglielmo Vicario was thinking of this too on Monday evening, as he drove from Udine to Empoli after one of the most beautiful dinners of his life. The first with his “little brother”, Milan, 11, who escaped from Dnipro (eastern Ukraine) by bus with his mother Hanna, while his father is still at home, waiting to know if he will have to enlist. The Empoli goalkeeper is excited as he tells this beautiful story.