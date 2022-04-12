Last year, it was revealed that Vicarious Visions would be merging with BlizzardEntertainment, and from now on they would be known as Blizzard Albany. Despite being announced in early 2021, this merger would still take a while to be 100 percent done, but that day has finally come and Vicarious Visions as we know it has ceased to exist.

Via Twitterthe official account of Vicarious Visions shared the following message:

“We have officially merged with Blizzard Entertainment. Our development team will remain in Albany, New York and we will be fully dedicated to Blizzard games. We invite you to follow us at Blizzard Entertainment.”

We still don’t know exactly what this is going to mean for Vicariousbut obviously, it is easy to assume that we will no longer have something like Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy neither Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2since now they will dedicate themselves one hundred percent to working on properties of Blizzard.

Publisher’s note: How sad to have to say goodbye to Vicarious Visions, but it was already inevitable. While I wish they would continue to release more remakes, they will most likely only work on Blizzard IPs from now on, and hopefully this will result in better products overall.

Via: Twitter