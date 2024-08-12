Chihuahua.– Organizations fighting against parental locks posted messages outside the State Congress to express their rejection of the discrimination that they claim exists against men in the Vicarious Violence Law that will be voted on in the next few hours in the State Congress.

At the previous meeting, deputies of the permanent deputation withdrew the opinion of the Law of Vicarious Violence from the agenda, and have not yet decided whether they will present it in tomorrow’s special session or until a new programming of the matter.

Legislative sources commented that the federal legislation of the Act for a Life Free of Violence for Women is in the Supreme Court because organizations demand the exclusion of men, arguing that they are a population group also susceptible to being victims of abuse.

The Vicarious Violence Law of Chihuahua would integrate the public policy of the General Law under discussion to harmonize federal and state legislation.

Members of the various committees will decide whether to change the ruling that was ready for voting, in order to integrate visions and possibilities applicable to the judges.

The organizations “National Collective of Women for Equality,” “Children of Two,” and “No More Hostage Children” participated in the demonstrations.