Parish priest denounces “the lover” for revenge porn. But the Church…

A parish priest of San Remo was suspended from the Curia. The reason is related to his relationship online with a 30 year old Syrian resulted in a complaint for revenge porn. The priest, in fact, did video calls with this guy who unbeknownst to her recorded everything and threatened him with spread The material compromising photo. Yesterday evening the Curia intervened on this affair – we read in La Stampa – clarifying the facts, at least those that emerged immediately. The priestDon Massimo Crotta, parish priest in the Borgo district, he admitted everything and at the same time showed the conversations online with requests for money that could lead to an investigation For attempted extortion against the boy who he was blackmailing.

The bishop of the Sanremo-Ventimiglia diocese, Antonio Suetta, by mutual agreement with the priest– continues La Stampa – triggered a immediate suspension from his ministry. “AND an unfortunate story in which, through imprudence, levity and graveness breach of obligations deriving from the clerical state, the priest would have culpably incurred”, communicated the diocese. At the same time he also invited the parishioners “to support with prayerfraternal correction and a Christian welcome to this presbyter, who, despite having seriously wronghas proved to goodwill in service to the Church”. The matter is already being dealt with by the judicial police.

Subscribe to the newsletter

