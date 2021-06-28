Genoa – Vicar of Genoa: the deal with Cagliari is set, with Ghiglione who could do the reverse. The clubs are discussing it and the general agreement has already been reached.

Significant steps forward for ihe return of Diego Perotti, who in recent days has asked to be able to return to the rossoblù: there are constant contacts and in the last hours decided accelerated.

Regarding Manolo Portanova, accused of gang rape, in Florence there was a hearing before the Review Court to ask for the lifting of house arrest for the midfielder: the judge reserved the right to decide.

