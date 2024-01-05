Home page World

An earthquake occurred in Carinthia on the night of Friday, January 5th. With a magnitude of 2.7, it was noticeable but caused no damage.

Bad Eisenkappel – Some Carinthians were probably woken up quite rudely last night. On the night of Friday, January 5, 2024, an earthquake was recorded in Carinthia in the south of Austria. The quake was not dangerous at a magnitude of 2.7, but was relatively strong for the area. Just late last year, residents of the Croatian town of Čiovo were shaken awake by a moderate earthquake.

The earthquake was measured at 3:20 a.m. It was felt most intensely in the Bad Eisenkappel area in the south of Carinthia. There was a noticeable jerking there. The epicenter was about 23 kilometers from the state capital Klagenfurt. On average they will be loud Geosphere Austria, According to the Austrian geometeorological and geophysical service, around six earthquakes per year are felt in the southern federal state, which is considered a popular travel destination.

Earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 in Carinthia – residents feel slight shaking

If the magnitude is less than 3, it is called a minor earthquake. Although these are clearly measurable, they are hardly noticeable. According to the state alarm and warning center, there were several reports near the epicenter. Many residents will have even slept through the earthquake. Fortunately, there was no damage due to the low strength.

“Didn’t feel anything,” commented several users on Facebook about the quake report. “At least now I know what time I went from the couch to the room to sleep. I actually thought the cat was annoying again. Apparently it was an earthquake,” writes a user who registered the quake. “I felt the bed jerk,” another reported.

Slight increase in noticeable earthquakes in Austria

Loud courier There were 81 noticeable earthquakes in Austria in 2023, most of them in Lower Austria. Four of them came from a neighboring country. However, the magnitude of the earthquakes was mostly very low. Even the strongest ones only caused minor damage, such as cracks in the plaster. Quakes were particularly felt in St. Michael in Upper Styria and in Schwaz and Jenbach in Tyrol.

“The value is above the average of the last few years of 54 earthquakes per year, but in the range of the usual strong fluctuations from year to year,” said seismologist Rita Meurers about the high number of felt earthquakes in 2023. The number of felt earthquakes was also similarly high in 2022. However, the instrumentally recorded earthquakes were almost 40 percent lower than in the previous year.

