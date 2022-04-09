Home page World

Of: Julia Volkenand

The Pentagon has now published 1500 pages of investigations into UFO sightings and alien encounters.

Washington – UFOs and aliens have fascinated people since there was science fiction literature. But what for many is more for the cinema screen, others take bitterly seriously. There are countless reports of UFO sightings, alien abductions and other encounters of the first, second or third kind. And these alleged cases of contact with extraterrestrials are taken quite seriously. The US Department of Defense at least documented the reports for years, and now the Pentagon has published a good one and a half thousand documents in which it examines the whole matter.

Back in 2017, a former employee revealed that the supposedly top-secret program AATIP (Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program) dealt with UFO sightings and the like until 2012. The Pentagon has meanwhile confirmed that the program actually exists, reports star. But so far nothing has been said about the results of the investigations. It wasn’t until April, when 1,500 documents were declassified, that the public was able to get an idea of ​​the cases handled by AATIP.

Pentagon releases reports of UFO sightings

The American edition of Sun received the documents from the Pentagon and published excerpts from them. The latter had requested the documents with reference to the “Freedom of Information Act”, which is intended to ensure that private individuals and the media can access non-public documents under certain conditions.

Images like this were released by the Pentagon back in 2017. © picture alliance/dpa/US Department of Defense

Among other things, the Pentagon studied the effects of UFO sightings on the human body, according to the filing, with chilling results. From nosebleeds to itching to ‘perceived teleportation’, the side effects of UFOs really do cover everything. Those affected have also reported involuntary muscle movements, sudden body odor, warts, vibrating teeth and unexplained pregnancy, the documents say.

Pentagon reports on symptoms after alien encounters

The symptoms appeared after various people claimed to have sighted UFOs, the Pentagon reports say.

The Pentagon itself published video recordings of unknown flying objects a few years ago. As the name suggests, it was not possible to explain what it was about. The purpose for which the Pentagon is documenting and investigating these sightings is not entirely clear from the published reports. However, the AATIP was created after 144 different encounters with flying objects that had very sophisticated technologies were sighted. According to eyewitness reports, including Air Force pilots, these cannot have come from human hands. Critics are cautious about the whole thing. Misperception, technological military testing, and weather balloons have historically often led to false UFO sightings that were later found to be untrue.

And even the Pentagon documents provide nowhere near evidence of the existence of aliens. Ultimately, they rely exclusively on the statements of those who allegedly had contact with alien life forms. And these encounters often cannot be verified at all. Although the “side effects” also referred to official medical records, the symptoms can be explained by countless other causes.