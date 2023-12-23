In a study onobesity in which a vibrating pill was developed, it was taken into account that when ingesting a large meal, the stomach sends signals to the brain that create a feeling of fullness, which helps to understand that it is time to stop eating. A stomach full of liquids can also send these messages, which is why dieters are often advised to drink a glass of water before eating.

MIT engineers have now come up with a new way to exploit this phenomenon to combat obesity, using an ingestible capsule that vibrates inside the stomach. These vibrations activate the same stretch receptors that detect when the stomach is distended, creating an illusory sense of fullness.

The team work was published in Science Advances.

Vibrating pill against obesity: here's how it works

In animals that were given this pill 20 minutes before eating, the researchers found that this treatment not only stimulated the release of hormones that signal satiety, but also reduced the animals' food intake by about 40%. %.

Scientists still have much to learn about the mechanisms that influence human body weight, but if further research suggests this technology could be used safely in humans, such a pill could offer a minimally invasive way to treat obesity.

“For someone who wants to lose weight or control their appetite, it could be taken before every meal,” said Shriya Srinivasan, Ph.D., a former MIT graduate student and postdoc who is now an assistant professor of bioengineering at Harvard University . “This could be really interesting as it would provide an option that could minimize the side effects we see with other available drug treatments.”

Srinivasan is the lead author of the new study. Giovanni Traverso, associate professor of mechanical engineering at MIT and a gastroenterologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital, is the senior author of the paper.

When the stomach distends, specialized cells called mechanoreceptors sense the stretch and send signals to the brain via the vagus nerve. As a result, the brain stimulates the production of insulin and hormones such as C-peptide, Pyy and GLP-1. All of these hormones work together to help people digest food, feel full, and stop eating. At the same time, levels of ghrelin, a hormone that promotes hunger, decrease.

While a graduate student at MIT, Srinivasan became interested in the idea of ​​controlling this process through vibrations, artificially stretching the mechanoreceptors lining the stomach. Previous research has shown that vibration applied to a muscle can make it feel like the muscle has stretched more than it actually is.

“I wondered if we could activate stretch receptors in the stomach by making them vibrate and make them feel that the entire stomach has been expanded, to create an illusory sense of distension that could modulate hormones and eating patterns,” Srinivasan explained.

As a postdoc at MIT's Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, Srinivasan worked closely with Traverso's lab, which developed many new approaches to oral drug delivery and electronic devices. For this study, Srinivasan, Traverso and a team of researchers designed a capsule the size of a multivitamin that includes a vibrating element.

When the pill, powered by a small silver oxide battery, reaches the stomach, acidic gastric fluids dissolve a gelatinous membrane lining the capsule, completing the electronic circuit that activates the vibrating motor.

In an animal study, researchers showed that once the pill begins to vibrate, it activates mechanoreceptors that send signals to the brain through stimulation of the vagus nerve. The researchers monitored hormone levels during periods when the device vibrated and found that they mirrored the hormone release patterns observed after a meal, even when the animals had fasted.

The researchers then tested the effects of this stimulation on the animals' appetite. They found that when the pill was activated for about 20 minutes, before the animals were offered food, they consumed on average 40% less than when the pill was not activated. The animals also gained weight more slowly during periods when they were treated with the vibrating pill.

“The behavioral change is profound and uses the endogenous system rather than any exogenous therapy. We have the potential to overcome some of the challenges and costs associated with biologic drug delivery by modulating the enteric nervous system,” says Traverso.

The current version of the pill is designed to vibrate for about 30 minutes after arriving in the stomach, but researchers plan to explore the possibility of adapting it to stay in the stomach for longer periods of time, where it could be turned on and off. wirelessly as needed. In animal studies, the pills passed through the digestive tract within four to five days.

The study also found that the animals showed no signs of obstruction, perforation or other adverse effects while the pill was in their digestive tract.

This type of pill could offer an alternative to current approaches to treating obesity, researchers say. Non-medical interventions like diet and exercise don't always work, and many existing medical interventions are quite invasive. These include gastric bypass surgery and gastric balloons, which are no longer widely used in the United States due to safety concerns.

Drugs such as GLP-1 agonists can also aid weight loss, but most of them must be injected and are unaffordable for many people. According to Srinivasan, MIT capsules could be produced at a cost that would make them available to people who don't have access to more expensive treatment options.

“For many populations, some of the most effective therapies for obesity are very expensive. On a large scale, our device could be produced quite cheaply,” she says. “I would like to see how this would transform care and therapy for people in global health settings who may not have access to some of the more sophisticated or expensive options available today.”

The researchers now plan to explore ways to scale up production of the capsules, which could enable clinical trials in humans. Such studies would be important to learn more about the safety of the devices, as well as to determine the best time to swallow the capsule before a meal and how often it should be administered.