For more reasons than one, Vibration It is a novel to be savored, savoring and enjoying its many qualities. To the point that often the satisfaction that reading gives us leads us to want to stop at what we have just read and not continue moving forward in order to broaden our perception, welcoming the many echoes and resonances that the story raises. The structure of the novel allows this, since in the first part a vast altarpiece is displayed that contains the (intra) historical-social and physical or landscape framework of a small town in inland Spain, in which the life of a wide range of characters who, being representative – of a social class, age, profession, job, mentality, etc. – and even idiosyncratic, avoid the stereotype thanks to the singularity and strength with which they are drawn and their depth or thickness psychological. Furthermore, far from the image or the inert descriptive painting, this social and human altarpiece is configured according to the action or thoughts in a very vivid way, in continuous dynamism because here everything is beating.

Articulated in short chapters that can focus on a character and his small world – relationships, conflicts, projects, memories -, summarizing a life or developing a decisive fact in it, opening to a tragic episode from the past that still pivots on the present or narrate the passage of time, the narrative structure itself provides those pauses that the reader requires. Many of these chapters could function as autonomous stories – 'Guijarros' and 'History', to name two excellent pieces -, although they are perfectly linked to each other and as the reading progresses we find elements and details that illuminate the previous events. Altogether, formal plurality and polyphony take us from the mythical-symbolic to rural tragedy.

key element of Vibration It is the setting, a town where terrible things happened and where “the streets, the buildings, the faces, the ruins, the swamp, the power plant” and other spaces contain stories. Far from rejoicing in a gruesome and tragic fact, José Ovejero makes it impact some of these lives—a moderate determinism governs and conditions this world—without concessions. Well, although the decline of the place is recounted, the sweetening of the rural has no place here, nor the jeremiads nor the picturesque idylls, which have become so fashionable in our narrative. An acidic, raw, somber, grotesque, tender, painful, miserable, sad and hallucinatory vision prevails, as happened in The wild comedy.

The tension never subsides because the plot—all the microepisodes that support it—is very well woven and nothing is gratuitous or casual, but everything happens as a result of a situation. But as the reading progresses and new threads emerge, and the tapestry thickens, and the relationships between the characters tighten and knot or layers of consciousness are unraveled, we continue to feel the desire to stop and reread and savor because we are faced with dazzling writing. and intense, in which echoes of the best literature resonate – from Faulkner or Benet in the configuration of that town and its people at the nouveau roman in descriptive microscopy—, whose rhythm can go from Proustian moroseness to the speed of a thriller, from suggestion to the precision of the scalpel.

In the second part, which operates as a concise interlude, José Ovejero—here the narrator's voice is clearly authorial—gives us some keys to Vibration: that force that crosses the world and is in the micro and macro, a succession of waves that unites us with the past and the future, a sound that connects us and that each one of us amplifies and rebounds.

The third part could be a sample of how to expand some stories that focus on the first art. It's like a nouvelle of Jamesian lineage that star a couple who settle in the town with their five-year-old daughter and… In this story of mystery and terror we hear the other voices resonate: clear or distorted, real hums or imagined murmurs that vibrate in the conscience.

Also in the reader all of them will continue to vibrate for a while.

Vibration Jose Ovejero

Gutenberg Galaxy, 2024

363 pages, 21 euros

_