Vibra Energia reported net income of R$566 million in the fourth quarter of this year, down 44.8% compared to a year earlier. In 2022, a 38.4% decrease was recorded compared to 2021, to R$ 1.537 billion.

Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) fell by 1.1% year-on-year, reaching BRL 1.581 billion between October and December 2022, against BRL 1.598 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the entire year, adjusted Ebitda reached BRL 5.263 billion, up 5.6% compared to 2021.

Adjusted net revenue grew by 14.8% in the annualized comparison, reaching R$45.077 billion. There was growth of 39.4% in 2022, to R$ 181.445 billion compared to the previous year.

In its earnings report, the company stated that the drop in profit was a reflection of a year “marked by an adverse scenario, with effects never experienced by this industry, such as a world war compromising and changing global energy flows, bringing the oil commodity, especially its diesel derivative, even more volatility”.

Also according to the fuel distributor, interest rates had a significant increase that, together with the greater indebtedness, promoted a negative variation of approximately R$ 2.6 billion in the financial result.

Vibra also addresses, in the management message, the challenging fourth quarter. “If we were to normalize the adjusted Ebitda for 4Q22 due to negative non-recurring effects, notably related to commodity price variations, and also due to the initiatives carried out by the company that positively affected the result on a non-recurring basis, we would have reached a normalized Ebitda of Rs. $1.4 billion,” he says.