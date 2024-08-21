From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 08/21/2024 – 19:06

Vibra Energia reported this Wednesday, 21, that it has signed an agreement to advance the right to purchase 50% of Comerc, together with Perfin Infra and other Comerc shareholders, in the amount of R$ 3.52 billion.

Comerc was valued at R$7.05 billion on the base date of July 1, with 2.1 gigawatts (GW) in operation, according to a material fact from the energy company.

“It will not be necessary to call a new general meeting of Vibra shareholders, since the acquisition value is below the R$9.34 billion approved as the limit for this acquisition,” Vibra said in the statement.

“Vibra already has the amount necessary to pay the acquisition price provided for in the transaction, therefore there is no significant change in its capital structure.”

The company also expects that Comerc will have an Ebitda stake, that is, Ebitda proportional to Comerc’s percentage of participation in the businesses/projects in which it has a stake, excluding effects such as non-recurring expenses, of R$1 billion in 2024 and R$1.3 billion in 2025.

He also said that he estimates synergies of R$1.4 billion in the coming years. “These synergies include reduction of financial costs, optimization of the tax structure and operational costs, which will be implemented within two years,” he said.