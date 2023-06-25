The victims are from Serra San Bruno (Vibo Valentia), while the wounded are from Soriano. The accident took place around four in the morning along the Trasversale delle Serre, which has already been the scene of accidents several times in the past.

It seems that the two victims, who were returning to Serra San Bruno together with the other occupants, had a problem with the car, a Peugeot 204. Once they got out to secure it, they were hit by a BMW, perhaps due to limited visibility.