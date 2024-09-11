Cynthia From Pine he spent 24 hours in prison and will return home today. On Sunday evening, she repeatedly hit with her car, fatally injuring Said Malkoun, a 48-year-old Algerian who had just robbed her of her bag.

This morning, at the hearing to validate the arrest, the 65-year-old’s lawyer who owns and manages the Milano beach club in Viareggio inhe had asked for an alternative to detention in the Don Bosco prison in Pisa, where he had been since yesterday. In spontaneous statements, the woman said: “I didn’t want to kill him, but only to get my bag.” The magistrate agreed, believing that there was no risk of her fleeing, nor that she would tamper with evidence, or that she would repeat the crime she is accused of..

The images of the episode are crude and have flooded the web.Dal Pino’s SUV crushes Malkoun four times. The man is alive, on all fours on the sidewalk, when the woman gets out of the car and takes back her bag. The comment sections of social media and the sites where the video is played are overflowing. The two macro groups of those who intervene see, on one side, those who justify the beach entrepreneur’s reaction to the attack suffered by a criminal and, on the other, those who condemn the brutality of do-it-yourself justice against a human being.

Some fellow citizens want to organize themselves into anti-crime patrols. In Viareggio there have been many episodes of street violence in recent months and the approximately 500 people who gathered last night in the hamlet of Torre del Lago are calling for intervention by the authorities.

Viareggio: hits and kills man who had robbed her, takes back bag and flees



Politics has also taken a stand, with the League leading the way in demanding that the charges against Dal Pino be reformulated and reduced. Speaking for the Carroccio was vice-secretary Andrea Crippa, who said: “I would like to point out that violence must always be condemned. Having said that, Cinzia Dal Pino probably acted in that way because in Italy there is a perception among the population of poor, if not non-existent, justice and certainty of punishment.”





Viareggio, she runs over and kills the man who had robbed her: who is the 65-year-old entrepreneur who took justice into her own hands Philip Fiorini September 10, 2024

The granting of house arrest, however, does not change the charge of voluntary homicide brought against her by the prosecution.. Those who know Cinzia Dal Pino describe her as a cheerful person, not an irritable woman. She defended herself by saying that Said Malkoun, whose Algerian nationality has yet to be verified, because he was undocumented, homeless and had no relatives in Italy, had threatened her with a knife to snatch her purse. “I had just gotten into my car when that man opened the door and took my purse. ‘Leave it behind or I’ll kill you,’ he shouted at me, just before running away. What was I supposed to do?”, the suspect declared, adding: “I thought he had a knife.” It was the robber who told her he had one in his pocket. This knife, however, has not been found and investigators believe it never existed.