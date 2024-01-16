Viareggio massacre, the former CEO of Trenitalia turns himself in prison

Vincenzo Soprano, the former CEO of Trenitalia, turned himself in this morning in the Rebibbia prison in Rome, after the Supreme Court yesterday made the sentence of 4 years and two months definitive in the trial for the Viareggio train disaster. The manager entered the Roman penitentiary this morning.

Viareggio massacre, all guilty according to the Court of Cassation. But the process is not over

There is no final word yet process for the Viareggio massacrethe train accident of 2009 cost his life 32 people. The Court of Cassation confirm them convictionsbut the procedure will still be postponed Appeal limited to generic mitigating circumstances for some defendants, including – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – also the former CEO of Fs and RFi, Mauro Moretti. As stated in a note released by the Court shortly after the sentence, the Supreme Court confirmed “the criminal and civil responsibilities already established”. Marco Piagentini, president of The World I Would Like, the association of victims' familiescommented on the decision by declaring: “The only thing we understood is that responsibilities were recognized. Now, however, we want to understand well with our lawyers the provisions of the sentence.”

Read also: Erba, the consultant: “Mario Frigerio? An unreliable witness. Here's why”

Read also: Taiwan, Asia is not afraid of war. Business in Lai: “Talk to Xi”

Moretti's defense lawyer, Ambra Giovene, – continues Il Fatto – comments by stating that there is no risk of prison for his client: “The recalculation of the sentence avoids the risk of arrest for Moretti. He certainly doesn't risk prison, the reduction of the sentence that could be imposed in Florence will bring it down, it will no longer be equal to five years. The responsibility remains which is clarified. We stay a lot dissatisfied with respect to the final outcome of this affair because obviously it refuses to deal with a compendium of evidence which is entirely to the advantage of the engineer Moretti because I am deeply convinced that this is what emerges from the trial documents“. On 30 June 2022 Moretti was sentenced to five years for negligent train disaster. But the top manager, who had initially renounced the prescription unless he changed his mind, he had not been held solely responsible.

Subscribe to the newsletter

