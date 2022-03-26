The Tuscans eliminate the Nerazzurri 5-3, while the Alex Transfiguration knocks out Bologna. Eliminate also Fiorentina and Genoa

A crazy match with eight goals emerges between Empoli and Inter, but in the end it is the Tuscans who reach the semifinal of the Viareggio tournament. Also Sassuolo, in comeback, passes the round against Fiorentina and confirms themselves as one of the best teams. On Monday at the Torrini stadium in Sesto Fiorentino the Azzurri will face the Nigerians of the Alex Transfiguration, who have trimmed a poker at the Bologna of the top scorer Mazia, while for the Emilians there is Atalanta, capable of winning 2-1 against Genoa thanks to usual Vavassori and Stabile. Meanwhile, yesterday the Danes of Brondby raised the trophy of the women’s edition after the 1-0 victory against Milan thanks to a goal from a free-kick by McEwen at half-time.

Nerazzurri out – In the men’s draw, on the other hand, the Inter Under 18 race stops, surprised by Empoli, already with a double advantage after 35 minutes with Sodero and the penalty of Fini. Until a little later Panicucci’s trio arrives, always inspired by the usual Sodero. The result is a crazy second half, opened by Sarr’s brace (6 goals in total) who reopens the match in three minutes (3-2 at 49 ‘). It is of little use because the Tuscans are confirmed cynical even in the final, scoring with Guadalupo and closing it with Ekong in the 93 ‘for the final 5-3. In between the Uberti network. In the semifinals, Monday 28 March at 4.45 pm, in front of the Azzurri there will be Alex Transfiguration, an African team and one of the revelations of the tournament, which in the groups had beaten Fiorentina 6-2. In the quarterfinals, Bologna also struggled against them and lost 4-0, conceding three goals in the second half, including Panzacchi’s own goal. Ogundana, Obasi and Akinsanijro scored. See also Ten stars that shone in Viareggio and then ...

Confirmations from Sassuolo – Sassuolo’s path continues, arriving in the quarter-finals with the best defense and second attack of the tournament. Starting stronger, however, is Fiorentina, who after a quarter of an hour move forward with Sene, the top scorer of the purple team both in the league and in the Viareggio cup where he has scored four goals. The neroverdi overturn it at the turn of the break with Ferrara in the 47th minute and then with Leone five minutes after the start of the second half. The purple team looks for a draw in every way, always hitting a post with Sene in the final, but the resistance of Adrian Cannavaro, son of Paolo and captain, and his teammates never falls. Also on Monday, however, at 2 pm, Sassuolo will face Atalanta to decide who will go to the final. The Bergamo players do not score, even if they have several opportunities already in the first half, while Genoa – which in the previous round had had the better of Pisa only on penalties – are dangerous especially on a corner kick before returning to the locker room. Upon returning to the field, the Goddess is even more convinced: she takes the lead with Vavassori in the 56th minute and takes a crossbar with Stabile, who will do it again two minutes later when her right-footed shot hits the highest post again and then enters the goal. (63 ‘). Shortly after the Grifone shortens on a penalty, but will never find the same. See also Overwhelming Inter. Fiorentina thud: beaten 6-2 by the Nigerians of Alex Transfiguration

