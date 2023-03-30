Genoa – La Sampdoria Spring ends his run in the 73rd Viareggio Cup in the quarterfinals. At the “Bibolini” in Lerici, Sassuolo beat Tufano’s team 2-1 and reached the semi-finals. Good start to the match for the blucerchiati: Sampdoria came close to scoring with Leonardi in the 17th and 25th minutes and recriminated for two unallocated penalties in the 18th and 34th minute.

However, it was former Sampdoria’s Pedone’s team who took the lead, in the 19th minute with Lolli’s diagonal shot from distance. And at the end of the first half, in the 43rd minute, Sassuolo doubled through Corradini, following the development of a corner.

In the second half, Tufano’s boys close the gap in the 60th minute with a Leonardi’s free kick who is currently the top scorer of the Viareggio Cup, with 9 goals. Sampdoria attacks until the end and in the last minutes of the match protests for another penalty denied with a hold against Meloni in the area.

scoreboard

Sampdoria 1

Sassuolo 2

Goals: pt 19′ Lolli, 43′ Corradini; st 15′ Leonardi.

Sampdoria (3-4-1-2): Gentile; Matera (26′ st Di Mario), Pellizzaro, Peretti (35′ st Silvestri), Trevisan (1′ st Rossello); Savio, Valisena (26′ st Porzi), Straccio (39′ st Conte), Portaccio (35′ st Meloni); Leonardi, Tozaj (1′ st Ntanda).

Subs: Moro, Scardigno, Conti, Pozzato, Galluccio, Mosca.

Coach: Tufano.

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Zouaghi; Parlato, Di Bitonto, Corradini, Piantedosi (33′ st Fontana); Lolli, Forest (33′ st Petrosino), Mata; Loporcaro (24′ st Rovatti), Ahayi (33′ st Sandro), Caragea (24′ st Railian).

Subs: Scacchetti, Rigo, Henriksen, Ackah, Knezoviv, Deri.

Coach: Pawn.

Referee: Galliani from Pistoia.

Assistants: Nanni and Dell’Agnello from Pontedera.

Notes: yellow cards at 30′ st Ahayi, at 32′ st Di Bitonto, at 49′ st Ntanda for foul play; recovery 1′ pt, 6′ st; approximately 200 spectators; synthetic playing field.