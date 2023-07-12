People are not very happy with Viaplay, which, according to experts, will be the first to disappear.

Do you know what the biggest problem is: that nowadays you have a lot of streaming service providers, while you hardly watch them. But yes, if you want to watch The Grand Tour, Succession, The Little Mermaid, Arrested Development, Girls of Holland and Formula 1, then you are stuck with Amazon Prima, HBO Max, Disney +, Netflix, Videoland and Viaplay respectively.

But as it turns out, the chance that Viaplay will disappear is very high. That is the conclusion after an investigation of Stream pointer. That reports, uh, Streamwijzer. More than half (51%) of the survey respondents believe that Viaplay will no longer exist in five years. This is very high compared to the other streaming services.

Viaplay will be the first to disappear

In short, there seems to be a consensus that Viaplay will soon no longer exist. However, that is among the respondents. My graduation coach (hello Rainer!) was always keen that you also go through the research yourself and not just take it for truth (or at least place it in the right context.

It turns out that it was a poll that was held on July 10 on Facebook, a social media network for people who want to do cheap shopping in Germany or want to stalk their ex.

Will they be right?

That was the question “Which streaming service will no longer exist in 5 years?” and there were 7 answers. The questions were asked among FB groups of film and series enthusiasts.

We will soon find out whether the respondents are right. Viaplay is in dire straits and there is doubt whether they should keep Formula 1. There are rumors that now they can’t offer that much for the next three years. Ziggo has found out that no one is watching IndyCar and MotoGP and would like to get the broadcasting rights back.

Incidentally, that is by no means certain. Ziggo will still have to dig deep into their pockets to obtain the rights, the question is whether they think it’s worth it at Ziggo. In addition, there may be other hijackers on the coast. This month you can bid on the broadcasting rights.

This article ‘Viaplay will be the first to disappear’ appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Viaplay #disappear