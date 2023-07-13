Viaplay | Viaplay withdrew its guidance for the current year, the stock down 25 percent

The Swedish company Viaplay canceled its guidance for the whole year. The company’s share price began to fall sharply again.

Media company Viaplay’s predicament continues. The company announced early Thursday morning Swedish time that it will completely withdraw its profit guidance for the current year. According to the company, however, the nightly announcement does not mean any changes to the group’s guidelines for the second quarter.

The announcement made in the middle of the night is a continuation of the Swedish company’s difficulties this year.

Viaplay last lowered its earnings guidance at the beginning of June. Then it estimates that it will reach 16.5–17.5 percent organic growth this year. At the same time, the company calculated its profitability for the current year. Now this instruction has also been cancelled.

June in connection with the initial profit warning, the company said that it would also change the CEO.

Now Viaplay says in its press release that the cancellation of the guidelines is one of the results of the new CEO’s investigation into the company’s operations. According to the company, the decision reflects significantly weaker future prospects for the company’s turnover and profit.

According to the company’s press release, the future prospects are particularly weak in its operations in the Nordic countries.

“Revenue growth or cost cutting have not matched the increase in fixed content costs,” the company writes.

Viaplay will announce its second quarter interim report on July 20. According to the company, it then plans to announce extensive measures to try to respond to the hidden deterioration of its result.

According to the company, these measures will include at least the already ongoing redundancy program, a content-related savings program, an investigation of the company’s international operations and secondary assets, and discussions with the company’s distribution partners.

Viaplay the share price has weakened by more than 70 percent during the current year. After the opening of the Stockholm Stock Exchange on Thursday, the company’s share price started to drop again.

A little after half past eleven in the morning, the company’s stock was down by more than 25 percent.