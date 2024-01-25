It seems as if they still want to lure in customers…

The new F1 season is coming and everyone is now wondering: how can I see Max Verstappen become world champion for the fourth time? Since the rise of the Dutch phenomenon, the sport has increased enormously in popularity, before only five men and a horse's head watched Ruud ter Weijde and associates.

But as Micha Wertheim put it so beautifully at the New Year's Eve conference, we Dutch supporters like to know in advance who will win. Always a reason to celebrate. But how are we supposed to see Verstappen win? Through which channel? Because there are several options possible.

F1TV more expensive, ViaPlay cheaper

Last year it was quite easy for most people to choose. F1TV cost you 64.99 and ViaPlay 15.99 euros per month. A simple calculation shows us that F1TV was already cheaper than ViaPlay after four months.

But boys and girls, pay attention! The cards are now shuffled completely differently! ViaPlay suddenly became very much cheaper! Things are not going well for that ailing store, so this seems to be the last straw to attract viewers. At least, that's what we think we know for sure.

Frasier

The price now drops from 15.99 euros per month to 12.79 euros per month! That seems to be a very specific amount and that is absolutely correct. It is only possible in combination with an annual subscription. You then pay 153.48 per year and you can enjoy all the great things that ViaPlay has to offer for 12 months. F1TV, on the other hand, has become considerably more expensive: 95 euros per year. Yes, Viaplay is still more expensive, but don't forget that F1TV is also included with Viaplay and you get more for your money.

In addition to Formula 1, you can also watch football (Bundesliga, Premier Laegue, Serie A for women), PDC Darts, Matchroom snooker and pool and KSW MMA (a type of day treatment for bouncers). No idea who wants to watch it, but it is possible via ViaPlay, just like the necessary films and series. And yes, all seasons of Frasier are included and are still highly recommended. So, deal with @jaapiyo to speak, then buy??!?

This article Viaplay now suddenly becomes much cheaper first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Viaplay #suddenly #cheaper