The streaming service Viaplay is having a hard time, but not in the Netherlands where viewing figures are stable.

Yes, yes, we also like to complain about Viaplay. And with us, many Dutch people participate in this national popular sport, but we are still kind of loyal to the channel. Not because things are going so well, because internationally the club is just doing badly.

Viaplay not in trouble in the Netherlands

CEO Anders Jensen had to leave the field earlier due to the poor results. The company recently lost 60% of its market value, ouch! However, in the Netherlands there seems to be very little going on. It is even profitable. That is of course due to the many Formula 1 viewers who like to see Max Verstappen win.

This leaves media agency Wavemaker know to Nu.nl. They say that the number of subscribers is no longer growing so explosively, but there is still plenty of watching. F1 is not as exciting as it was a few years ago because Max wins everything. Yet we tune in en masse on Sunday.

Last year, an average of about 790,000 people watched a race via the streaming service, now there are slightly less. We are talking about 740,000 racing enthusiasts and that is quite a number. Enough to make some profit out of it. In total, 2.5 million people watch races on different platforms, including summaries. Our great friend Olav Mol manages to attract an average of 450,000 with his program Grand Prix Radio. Not bad!

Viewing figures

The figures do not come from Viaplay itself, but are based on the figures from Stichting KijkOnderzoek. So they are estimates. Jim Leeuw of Wavemaker says that the 1.2 million subscribers of the streaming service account for a turnover of between 150 and 185 million euros per year. The 90 million euros still have to be deducted from this for the broadcasting rights of the F1 (plus some extra costs). But there is still some money hanging under the line.

The Netherlands

Due to the poor results, the Scandinavian company will have to make choices. Maybe it will even leave some countries, small chance that the Netherlands will fall under this.

However, it will be exciting whether Viaplay can keep the broadcasting rights of the royal class. These will be released again after 2024 and parties can start bidding for the rights next month.

