For those who mainly use Netflix, Videoland and F1TV, it will be news that there is a channel called SBS9. We stopped linear television at number six. But SBS9 won't be around for much longer: this Talpa channel will be called Viaplay TV from this week. On this new channel you can watch certain F1 races for free, for example the upcoming F1 race in Japan.

In addition to F1, Viaplay TV will also show Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and football matches from the English Premier League and German Bundesliga. On April 5, the new channel will start with the second free training in Japan. It is not yet known which other F1 sessions will be shown live on the new Talpa channel.

The race will not be broadcast live

Japan's qualifying will be broadcast on Viaplay TV at 1:00 PM and the race will also be shown on Sunday at 1:00 PM, as will a recap of the Chinese GP on April 21. F1 fans now immediately see where things are going wrong: the races are not broadcast live. The Japanese GP starts at 7:00 AM Dutch time and the one in China at 9:00 AM. So you shouldn't look at your phone until after lunch if you want to watch the races for free without spoilers.

This month you can also watch the Premier League of darts: Birmingham (April 11, 8 p.m.) and Rotterdam (April 18, 8 p.m.). And for football fans there is also Premier League: Fulham – Newcastle United (April 6, 4:00 PM), Tottenham Hotspur – Nottingham Forest (April 8, 8:30 PM), Manchester City – Luton Town (April 13, 3:30 PM) and Chelsea – Everton (April 15, 8:30 PM).