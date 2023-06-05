ViaPlay is failing hard and must take measures.

ViaPlay entered the Dutch market with much fanfare. At the time, Chris Woerts could already tell Johan Derksen that Ziggo had lost the rights to the Swedish media company. At ViaPlay they started doing everything differently and better. That means nice moisture-free pre- and post-contemplations and comments from my colleague @nicolasr happy with it.

You would think that everything is going well with the toko, but nothing could be further from the truth. The company is in deep trouble, it said Financial Daily. Expectations in the short and long term are significantly revised downwards. Not only that, ViaPlay fails so badly that the top man – Anders Jensen – is also fired. He is (partly) held responsible for the spectacular fall of 60% on the Stockholm stock exchange.

ViaPlay fails hard due to rights

Of course we know ViaPlay as the only way to see Tom Coronel on moving images, but it is of course so much more. It is a kind of counterpart to Netflix with series and films. Compared to other streaming services, ViaPlay also has sports.

Despite the substantial investments, the result is not quite there yet. The expensive sports rights in particular are a huge sting for ViaPlay. The company hopes to reach 7.7 million subscribers this quarter. That is not really very much for a streaming service that is active in 10 countries. In addition to some European countries, ViaPlay is also present in the US.

Successor

At the time, Mr. Anders Jensen (not related to Robert as far as we know) was of the opinion that it was precisely those broadcasting rights for football and Formula 1 that would lead to success, but that is not happening. Jensen (no relation to the British car company as far as we know) is replaced by Jorgen Madsen Lindemann. Hopefully he can pull the toko out of the doldrums.

In the Netherlands it is also possible to watch Formula 1 via F1TV. That costs 64.99 euros per year. At ViaPlay you have to purchase the complete service for 15.99 euros per month. So after 4 months of watching F1 you are already cheaper with F1TV.

