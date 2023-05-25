Viaplay comes with a documentary about Frank Masmeijer. The movie is called Grace: The True Story and can be seen on Viaplay from June 17, the on-demand service announced on Thursday during the Cannes Festival.
The documentary highlights the life of former TV presenter Frank Masmeijer, who was arrested in 2014 on suspicion of drug trafficking. For the documentary, director Roy Dames delves into the life of the former showmaster and the people around him. He tries to answer the question of where things went wrong with the TV personality and how he ended up in crime.
The media couldn’t stop talking about the case, which led to a sentence of nine years in prison and a fine of 90,000 euros. When King Willem-Alexander pardoned Masmeijer in July 2022, this came as a surprise to the public and the former presenter himself.
Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.
Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Viaplay #documentary #Frank #Masmeijer
Leave a Reply