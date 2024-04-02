Not via streaming, but just watch Formula 1 on old-fashioned television. With one caveat!

Do you still have a television subscription? There is good news for households that still like to watch advertising, Ruben Nicolai and Tellsell. Until now you have to watch Formula 1 via streaming. You do this with ViaPlay or with F1 TV. That is about to change.

Talpa and ViaPlay

Turning on the television, plopping down on the couch and immediately watching Formula 1 without the intervention of a streaming service will soon be a reality. With an important caveat, I will come back to this later. ViaPlay will collaborate with Talpa. Thanks to this collaboration, Formula 1 comes to the SBS9 channel. Hey what, yes SBS9. Apparently, in addition to SBS6, there was also an SBS9. No idea which channel of your remote control that transmitter is on, but you will soon be able to watch Formula 1 there.

The collaboration between ViaPlay and Talpa means that part of the sports offering comes to SBS9. For us petrolheads, Formula 1 is especially important. However, the collaboration also brings darts from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and football (Premier League and Bundesliga) to SBS9. You can forget the name SBS9 by the way. The channel will continue under the name ViaPlay TV.

Formula 1 on TV, but…

The complete programming will follow, but don't expect to be able to follow a Grand Prix live every time via SBS9 -apologies- ViaPlay TV. ViaPlay only brings selected content to the channel.

For April this means the free practice of the Japanese Grand Prix and highlights of the Chinese Grand Prix. The race itself will not be broadcast live on the channel. Summary: It doesn't really do you any good. For the races you still have to rely on the streaming services ViaPlay or F1 TV. What you can watch live on the television channel this month is the PDC Premier League Darts in Rotterdam. Yes!

