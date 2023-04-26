You will soon be able to enjoy even more motorsport at Viaplay, because it has bought extra motorsport rights.

Of course you could already watch Formula 1 at Viaplay, now the company is bringing even more motorsport to our country. From May 1, 2023 to 2027, Viaplay has ‘exclusive car rights’ for the Netherlands. Think of DTM races, the Ferrari Challenge and the famous 24-hour endurance race on the Nürburgring.

Motorsport rights in the Netherlands at Viaplay

Viaplay has thus emerged as the winner and takes over the media rights of a wide range of world-class motorsports for the Dutch subscribers. I say winner, but they must have bid the most money. Well, you can win that way. Money rules the world!

Anyway, it is nice that the car rights are with one player. Otherwise you just keep zapping and paying. Now you’re pretty good with a provider. The channel will therefore also broadcast DTM races and the better you can celebrate this with a Dutch driver. This season Emil Frey Racing will make their debut in the DTM series with their team. And they do this with the Dutch debutant driver Thierry Vermeulen and the experienced driver Jack Aitken.

The 20-year-old Vermeulen drove last year under the banner of Verstappen.com Racing. Last season Vermeulen took part in the ADAC GT Masters championship and now he is achieving his goal by participating in the DTM championship. He can count on the support of the two Verstappens (Max and Jos). Nice piece of Dutch entrepreneurship!

Complete list

In addition to the DTM series, Viaplay will broadcast even more new content. The full list is as follows:

DTM;

ADAC GT Masters;

ADAC GT4 Germany;

GP Confidential;

FastZone;

Ferrari Challenge;

24 hours Nürburgring;

Formula Regional;

Formula 4 Italy;

FIA Truck Racing;

Porsche Camera Cup Germany.

Viaplay is the right place for some racing adventure, especially now that the F1 commentary is also better.

This article Viaplay brings even more motorsport to the Netherlands! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Viaplay #brings #motorsport #Netherlands