Since last year, not Ziggo, but ViaPlay has the rights to broadcast Formula 1 in the Netherlands. They paid a lot of money for that. Of course you – the loyal viewer – will pay for this. A subscription now costs 15.99 euros per month. Quite a bit of money to be able to watch two or three races a month at the most.

Two other drawbacks: the picture is extremely grainy and the commentary sounds like an 80s Tell Sell program. So what did the people do? They looked elsewhere for a better picture and turned on Grand Prix Radio. Then you still have the enthusiastic commentary of Olav Mol instead of the cast of Amazing Discoveries.

Obviously this is a thorn in the eye for ViaPlay. So they also bought the broadcasting rights. That reports The Importance of Belgium. This means that ViaPlay bans Olav Mol from the Netherlands! In this case to the country that Henk Westbroek is quite a fan of: Belgium! This means that grandprixradio.nl will move to granprixradio.be.

You can use it in the Netherlands, just like the app. It is mainly that you have to enter a different address to be able to follow the free practice sessions, qualifying and race.

Nearly 2 million listeners!

To get an idea of ​​how popular Olav Mol is: he attracted 1,200,000 unique listeners per week. That’s impressive. An additional 750,000 listeners were added via the app. This means ViaPlay is missing out on nearly two million people. We have to make a small comment, there are also plenty of people who watch via Play and listen via Grand Prix Radio at the same time.

It may of course be that ViaPlay always had the plan to also buy the radio broadcasting rights. However, these numbers are quite alarming. Almost two million people is almost a reason to incorporate Olav Mol after all. Then they can choose between two types of commentary: dry and correct or enthusiastic and Jack Plooij.

