Vialli’s wife breaks the silence: “We are devastated”

The wife of Gianluca Vialli, who died a few days ago at the age of 58, Cathryn White Cooper broke the silence a few days after her husband’s death with a simple note: “Luca was a very talented sportsman and respected by all, but he was also the most loving husband and father in the world. We are devastated. Thank you for all your sincere love and support.”

Met by Vialli at the time of Chelsea and then married in 2003, Cathryn is a former model of South African origin, interior decorator established in England. In the last days of the Lombard champion’s life, she never left her side for a moment and with her the two daughters of the former champion: Olivia and Sofia, aged 18 and 16 respectively.

“It’s not the right time to talk – Cathryn’s twin sister Libby added to Gazzetta dello Sport – this is a sad day. My son lives in Italy and he told me that you are very moved by the death of Gianluca. He was a great person, not only an exceptional sportsman, but above all a man with a story to tell: with his courage and his words, he sent an important message to all those battling cancer ”.

The funerals

Before dying, Gianluca Vialli made a precise request for his funeral, which will take place in London in strictly private form on a date on which there is the utmost confidentiality: that it be a ceremony not as sad as possible, but “cheerful” , imbued with that light spirit with which Luke walked his earthly journey.

Only family members and a few close friends will take part in the funeral. Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon there will be a mass in Cremona in memory of Vialli commissioned by the 87-year-old mother of the former Cremonese, Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea footballer. The function will also be attended by the 90-year-old father and brothers Nino, Marco and Maffo, sister Mila and nephews. A family as united as it is very attentive to privacy and it is no coincidence that the photos of Luca with his wife Cathryn White Cooper are very few, as are the images of their two daughters Olivia and Sofia.