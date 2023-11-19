The black and white jersey kept in a restaurant in Livrasco and disappeared last week was found on the street

Davide Amato

Gianluca Vialli’s shirt which had disappeared in recent days from a tavern in Livrasco, in the province of Cremona, has returned to its place. In September 2022 Gianluca Vialli was a guest at lunch at the Franca e Luciano restaurant, a fixed destination for players, coaches and football managers from Cremonese and beyond since the 1970s. He had signed a Juventus number 9 shirt which was part of the collection of Corrado Venturini, manager of the place together with his sister Roberta, the owner.

disappeared — Last Thursday the shirt disappeared and the buzz began on social media to find the heirloom: "Gianluca had been coming to us since he was a boy, when he played for Cremonese and came by with his teammates for team dinners or lunches between training sessions and something else – Venturini had said -. That shirt was everything to me, he had given it to me when he played for Juventus".