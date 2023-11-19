The black and white jersey kept in a restaurant in Livrasco and disappeared last week was found on the street
Gianluca Vialli’s shirt which had disappeared in recent days from a tavern in Livrasco, in the province of Cremona, has returned to its place. In September 2022 Gianluca Vialli was a guest at lunch at the Franca e Luciano restaurant, a fixed destination for players, coaches and football managers from Cremonese and beyond since the 1970s. He had signed a Juventus number 9 shirt which was part of the collection of Corrado Venturini, manager of the place together with his sister Roberta, the owner.
Last Thursday the shirt disappeared and the buzz began on social media to find the heirloom: “Gianluca had been coming to us since he was a boy, when he played for Cremonese and came by with his teammates for team dinners or lunches between training sessions and something else – Venturini had said -. That shirt was everything to me, he had given it to me when he played for Juventus”.
Until the happy ending, with the discovery of the memorabilia abandoned on the street and the return of the Juventus jersey: “Our happiness and that of the Vialli family joins that of the whole of Cremona – the owners of the restaurant announced -. In these days we felt like we were not just a single place in a small village but welcomed into a special and warm embrace that could not lead to anything other than the victory of good over evil. A special thank you to Gianluca who guided us from up there and ensured that his shirt returned to where it belongs.”
