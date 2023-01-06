Those who were in Genoa, those who were lucky enough to be there, to experience that historic moment for the Sampdoria colors and for Italian football, saw, sees and will see Gianluca Vialli in a lot of places. In addition to the Ferraris stadium, where with his class and his prowess he dispensed joys and dreams.

Vialli breathed deeply not only for Sampdoria, but also for Genoa. He liked him, he lived it, it entered his soul almost immediately. His historic house will always remain Villa Maria, in Quinto. There in front of him is his rock friend. One day he said, “I open the window, I find him in front of me and greet him. It’s a nice way to start the day”. A few meters away to the right in the direction of the gardens lived Roberto Mancini. And less than a few meters away down there, in front of the sea, the famous jet skis with which they had fun tickling the sea of ​​Genoa were parked. And Even Blucerchiati fans know Villa Maria well who twice went on pilgrimage in front of its gates. The first, when it seemed that Vialli was going to leave but in the end he didn’t go. And the second when he really left, to Juventus. His days and evenings started from Villa Maria. By car or even by scooter, because at a certain point he bought a Honda Ch 250, revolutionary in those days.

The journey to Mugnaini was like that for him to go to an amusement park. There was his world, his friends. Because what they say is not rhetoric, namely that Sampd’oro was a team of friends. It was reality. His friends in Genoa were his teammates, plus a few rare exceptions. Vialli went out in the evening. And not only on Thursdays to attend the legendary dinners of the Seven Dwarfs at Edilio’s. He was Pisolo, so baptized by Doctor Borea, Doctor. Speaking of Thursday evening, it is mandatory to return home by half past midnight. And he didn’t get lost. There, at Villa Maria, maybe even three would go on together with friends to chat about this or that, but not around the city. Three days before the game. And often for this he caught up with Pagliuca and Lanna, which they loved to do a little later instead. Vialli’s Genoese nights were also raids in the historic centre, to buy cigarettes at the stalls in Via Gramsci or Via Prè. The era of vending machines would come decades later.

Vialli’s Genoa were also his favorite restaurants, starting with Carmine, real lair of Sampd’oro. And where she practically stopped every time she passed through Genoa. Then there was The wheel in Nervi, sometimes there Cesira downtown, from the Monumental Bridge. Vialli’s Genoa was also the evenings, at the beginning of the week. Two favorite places, the Overjoyed in Via Rimassa of the historic owners Maurice and Moana, made in an “L” and so particular, the stage for many unforgettable moments. And the Victor Victoria of Via Santa Zita, den of the De Scalzi brothers, with whom a very strong bond was born immediately. Every now and then there was a trip to the Riviera, to the Covo di Nord-Est. Every now and then a pass to the Mako of Corso Italia or al Diva of Piazza Tommaseo.

Vialli also wanted to return to Genoa after his first year at Juventus. And he had also gone to see three houses, one in Sori, one in Quarto and one in a castle in the Levante, a top floor with a turret. Before Lippi arrived in black and white and blocked everything. And he had also looked for a house in the summer of 2019, when it seemed that the negotiation with Dinan and Knaster could be successful and he finally crown one of his dreams, become president of Sampdoria. And one of Vialli’s many Genoese anecdotes is linked to a Genoese house. One day at the end of training, the striker approaches the journalists outside Mugnaini: “I’m selling a house… if you can give me a hand, this is my number. Give it around.” It was a landline phone number but at home… Ernesto Gherardi, a fundamental and legendary managerial figure of that Sampd’oro. And that for a few days she had often had to answer the phone that this was not the Vialli house.