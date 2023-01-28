Vialli case and dead players: many focus on the use of Micoren. Here is the whole truth

Keeping your mouth shut has always been a good rule in football. Even if in these hours many focus on Micoren, a drug used massively by professional footballers between the 70s and 80s and which increased breathing capacity.

It is known that excessive intake of pretcamidethe active ingredient of Micoren, can bring tremors, severe high blood pressure, convulsions, paraesthesia, vomiting, increased breathing rate, liver and pancreas problems.

Has been lapidary the former footballer Massimo Brambati in explaining the business rules and the suffering condition of athletes: “I said it twenty years ago, and I received a letter from the FIGC threatening me because I had said on TV that I took Micoren as sweets and had exceptional performances”. Talking about other drugs, he added: “I was 20 years old, so I took them without asking nothing. Some coaches got pissed if you didn’t get a drip the night before the game. Now I entrust myself to God.”

After the premature deaths of Gianluca Vialli and Sinisa Mihajlovic, the discussion between those who took the field in those years did not stop. After an initial silence, many former Italian footballers came out into the open. Many fear for health and talk about drugs and supplements taken or distributed in the environment, such as Dino Baggio, Di Gennaro, Boranga, Raducioiu, Tardelli.

Micoren is an anti-asthmatic drug, a respiratory analeptic, believed to be able to increase respiratory amplitude and frequency to thus improve performance. It is no coincidence that it was administered in the therapies of ordinary people suffering from asthma and low blood pressure. The Micoren was banned from sporting use, after the entry into force of the 1985 anti-doping law, because it is considered a drug with doping effects and with dangerous side effects on the body, especially for the heart and blood circulation. But it is well known that massive use, instead of three pills a day they took 30 before a race, goes beyond all predictions. The problem is in fact the dosage which, like any drug, can change the cards on the table.

As Paracelsus already said in the 16th century: “All substances are toxic, only the dose makes the difference between a poison and a medicine”. Taking one aspirin can make your headache go away, two have anti-inflammatory effects, but taking thirty together will make your stomach hole (that’s a near suicide attempt).

And it is obvious that there are no studies on any adverse reactions or relapses over time.

A study from 1970 entitled “Long-term and Short-term Effects of Oral Prethcamide in Chronic Ventilatory Failure”,

reissued by the prestigious The British Media Journal, he even explained that the long-term effect of the drug did not give any benefit: “It is concluded that, although in patients with chronic ventilatory insufficiency pretcamamide may reduce Pco 2 (alveolar ventilation index, ed) in the short term, there is no subjective benefit or objective change observable after repeated administration for a period of a month”.

Pretcamide is “the combination of equal parts of cropropamide and crotetamide”. “Both crotetamide and cropropamide increase motor activity”, in this case in rats subjected to experiments, explains a 1976 research published in PubMed and entitled “Some behavioral effects of prethcamide compared with those of its two components”.

Pretcamide is from the family of those types of “drugs (that) accumulate predominantly in the liver”, shows a research entitled “Pharmacokinetics of prethcamide following rapid intravenous injection and oral administration in rabbits” from 1985, also published in PubMed.

Now in his eighties but so healthy that he is considered a Highlander of the doorstill in the field in the minor leagues of football until two years ago, Lambert Boranga (he is also a doctor) was the most explicit in describing the mechanism of abuse of some of his colleagues by telling it about open.

“Some players even took 10 pills all at once. That’s the point. If you do a therapy with aspirin and you take one gram, you won’t suffer any consequences, you won’t have stomach hemorrhages and things like that, if you take ten it will be very probable. There were also drops of Micoren, 10 were placed on the sugar cube. The problem there too is that many players took over 20 and 30. When I was playing in Brescia I saw teammates who took an avalanche. An immoderate use that can also have harmful effects from the point of view of the liver and pancreas”.

