Vialli, the Vanacore doctor on the epidemiological research carried out in 2005: “I confess that I feel a certain unease”

Already in 2005 the Istituto Superiore della Sanità had detected double the cases of death among football players due to pancreatic cancer. the future, starting from the tragic deaths of Gianluca Vialli and Sinisa Mihajlovic, he interviewed the Doctor Vanacorewho then participated in the epidemiological research carried out on a sample of 24,000 Serie A, B and C football players traced through the album of Panini stickers in activity between 1960 and 1996. The search had been launched at the same time as Juventus’ criminal trial for doping.

“Right now I’m re-reading that first and only study that we published in 2005 and I confess that I feel a certain unease, also because I think it’s time to update it. In our research, which ended with the finding of 350 football players who died from various pathologies, the most significant epidemiological data that emerged even then was that of the 4.99 expected cases of football players who died of pancreatic cancer, we found 9. Double that, and same, but with a percentage that cannot be judged as “significant” as that of the pancreas, was true for cases of liver cancer, 4.8 expected and 9 found, and leukemia, 5.08 expected cases, 9 found,” Vanacore toldto comeand then continued:

“The incidence of ALS deaths in football was 12 times higher in 2005, but that figure was updated in 2019 by the group of researchers from the Mario Negri Institute in Milan who, reaching 2018 with an extended follow-up compared to our study, found 32 cases of death from ALS in the football population and a double risk compared to the general population. But now we need an important contribution from scientific institutions, football clubs and civil society as a whole, so that broad-spectrum research is financed which allows first of all to update the epidemiological data for all causes of death and subsequently to understand the causes of the phenomenon “.

