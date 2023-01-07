Of Vera Martinella

Balance, awareness, determination, without inappropriate optimism, always remaining positive There isn’t a war and much less there are losers or losers

From the story of Gianluca Vialli comes a message that must not be lost: the example he left in the way of dealing not only with a tumor, but one of those that continue to be the most frightening ever because only 10 out of 100 patients are alive. years after diagnosis. And he managed the disease with balance, awareness, determination, without excessive optimism (which would have been out of place), yet always remaining positive, says Alessandro Zerbi, head of Pancreatic Surgery at the Humanitas IRCCS Clinical Institute in Milan, who with his team had diagnosed pancreatic cancer and then immediately operated on the footballer in November 2017. Every year around 14 thousand Italians, together with their families, receive the news of this neoplasm. Thousands of people have lost a parent, a life partner, a friend, a loved one. This message is primarily for them, because as Vialli himself said to Aldo Cazzullo in an interview with Corriere: I wish one day someone would look at me, or think of me, and say: “It’s also thanks to you that I haven’t given up” .

Vialli as a patient: Reserved, lucid, collaborative

Virtually everything has been said about the man, the friend and the footballer these days, but how patient has Vialli been? Very reserved, clear-headed, collaborative, intelligent – ​​replies Zerbi -. Always friendly, helpful and with a positive attitude, even though he was well aware of the complicated situation. How did you arrive at the diagnosis? He had already been operated on at Humanitas for other problems and what he saw jaundice appear (i.e. the yellow color of the skin and eyes, which appears when bilirubin, a substance normally produced by the liver which passes through the pancreas to pour into the intestine , accumulates in the blood) returned to us for tests says the surgeon. How did he deal with the news when you realized it was cancer? Like everyone – says the doctor -. There is an initial discouragement, there is fear, but he showed dignity and courage right away. And I told him what I repeat to every patient who arrives in my ward, without false illusions, but keeping the right hope: a difficult tumor, but there is a small percentage of patients who are cured. For real. And I don’t know if you will be one of those who will send me Christmas greetings in 10 years. Let’s start the therapies, one thing at a time. So he took the first big step in the treatment process which, they had explained to him, would be long, difficult and uncertain: the operation. See also Covid Italy, sales boom of Ffp2 masks

The operation is complex and with a high risk of complications

To remove pancreatic cancer is the most complex operation in abdominal surgery and also the one with the highest rate of lethal complications, which is why it is essential to rely on highly experienced centers – continues Zerbi -: various studies demonstrate this, numbers in hand, that in hospitals where the experts are concentrated and where more work is done, the risk of dying is lower. Different organs are removed: the part of the pancreas affected by the tumor, the duodenum, the bile duct, the gallbladder and then the various parts of the intestine are reconnected, so that the patient can then eat and digest and have a normal life. The operation, in fact, went well: Gianluca remained hospitalized for just over a week, he recovered quickly, also thanks to his athletic physique. And his subsequent story concretely demonstrated one of the achievements achieved, thanks to scientific research, in the last 20 years: operable patients, who previously lived only a few months, today gain precious time. Even years, with a good quality of life. Then Vialli returned to London, where he underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy and the treatments foreseen when the controls had revealed that the unwelcome guest had returned. See also Smallpox of monkeys, Spallanzani study: virus in infectious sperm 20 days

Cancer is not a war

He never called him an enemy. He didn’t choose the belligerent terms that are often used when talking about cancer: I’m not fighting a battle because I wouldn’t be able to win it, an opponent certainly much stronger than me – he said -. The way I see cancer as an unwanted travel companion, I can’t help it. boarded the train with me and I have to go on, travel with my head down, never giving up, hoping that one day this unwanted guest will get tired and let me live peacefully for many more years, because I still have so many things I want to do. This is the great message that comes from Vialli’s story that one must not waste: there is no war and much less there are losers or losers. The fight against cancer, especially pancreatic cancer, would be an unequal fight. There is that one day you wake up with terrible news, with a disease that you have to come to terms with. There are no recipes and everyone has to follow his path, as best he can. Gianluca’s example is a great way. How excellent (another valuable teaching) was his way of communicating always measuring the choice of words with great intelligence: without excesses of optimism, without ever defining himself illusorily cured, aware of the seriousness of the situation. Yet always positive, an open door to hope. See also Why You Should Pair Ferulic Acid with Vitamin C

And a great faith in scientific research, which he undertook to support on several occasions. Pancreatic cancer is still very lethal because unfortunately it does not give symptoms in its initial stages, so the great majority of patients arrive at the diagnosis late when the neoplasm has already spread – concludes Zerbi -. Furthermore, it is a very aggressive type of cancer, which metastasizes quickly, and in addition, the area where the pancreas is located does not help. Not sensitive to new drugs (target therapy or immunotherapy) which in recent years have significantly improved the hopes of those who fall ill with other “fearsome” tumors such as, for example, lung or skin melanoma. For pancreatic cancer we need more scientific research, a greater commitment on the part of everyone, we need funds to finance studies that sooner or later will make us take decisive steps forward.