The news of the death of Gianluca Vialli, at the age of only 58, has moved everyone. Among the first to remember the great champion, who died in London after a long battle against pancreatic cancer, was Fedez. The two had spoken several times after the singer had been diagnosed with the same disease, albeit in a less serious form. With a video on social media, the rapper commented with emotion: “he gave me an incredible hand. We underwent the same surgery, albeit for different diseases. I’ve never had to cry on the phone with someone I didn’t know.”

Even Chiara Ferragni, who was very close to her husband during the most difficult months of the disease, wanted to remember the former Sampdoria and Juventus footballer. “You are a great person and I will never stop thanking you for the energy and sweetness you shared with Fede before the operation”. The rapper’s wife ends the message by thanking Vialli “for what you have done for us and for everyone”.