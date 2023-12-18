Gianluca Vialli, the memory of his brotherly friend Massimo Mauro

Almost a year has passed since the death of Gianluca Vialli (6 January 2023) due to pancreatic cancer and his great friend Massimo Mauro – with whom in 2003 he created the Foundation that raises money for research into ALS and the prevention and treatment of cancer – tells La Stampa about the last moments spent together with his friend: “Massimo is late, you have to go and catch the plane “, “Luca I'll stay a little longer”. “No, go.” “Okay, I'll spend Christmas at home with the boys and I'll come back to visit you”, “No, Massimo. You and I won't see each other again”.

It's December 23, 2022. Luca Vialli's life is fading away at the Royal Marsden Hospital and he dies on the evening of January 5. «His wife Cathryn had called me, “Massimo come to London”. Luca was in a lot of pain, he had ten minutes of lucidity, then he had to resort to morphine – explains Massimo Mauro to La Stampa – I gave him a kiss, I left and I immediately called Mancini. I saw him again in the coffin, I, Mancio, Luca's brothers and Nando, his historic friend from Cremona, carried it. They played Battisti's Canzone del sole and a piece by Morricone, he had chosen them.”

What was Vialli's regret? «Not having become the president of Sampdoria. He confessed this to me before he died. He only had two loves, Sampdoria and Juventus. And not being able to become president of Juve… You don't know how many you didn't say out of respect for your story.”

Massimo Mauro tells one of them. «No to 4 and a half billion for three years: Parma gave it to him. Sacchi technical director and Luca coach. He slept on it one night in London and then told me. I had sent a message to Sacchi, it fell to me to warn him about Luca's refusal.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

