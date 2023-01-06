November 27, 2022, the last TV appearance of Gianluca Vialli. What a What’s the weather like presents with the friend of a lifetime, Roberto Mancini, the documentary film The beautiful season, dedicated to the Sampdoria of the scudetto (1990/1991 season). Vialli talks about the unforgettable embrace with Mancini and their tears on the evening of 11 July 2021, when Italy won the final of the European Championship against England, on London’s Wembley lawn, where Vialli and Mancini lost 29 years earlier as Sampdoria players in the Champions Cup final against Barcelona.



