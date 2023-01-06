A million things come to mind when I think of Gianluca Vialli. The scarves we used to make in the bleachers, sure, e the choirs that united him to Pelewho also just disappeared.

And of course the many goals scored and the one unjustly disallowed against Juventus, a crazy bicycle kick that the referee judged a dangerous game against Manfredonia, if I remember correctly. And the victories and the scudetto and the cups and the national team, yes, of course all this flows before me but if I have to tell the truth, on this day of mourning I simply think of Gianluca Vialli as a sportsman.

To his approach to the game, and after the game. On the pitch he was a fighter, he ran a lot, didn’t let go of a ball and never pulled his leg back, but I don’t remember any of his malice towards his opponents. And he scored a lot but he wasn’t a selfish striker, played for the team and just like his twin brother Mancini was happy to give the ball to his better placed teammate. Above all, I don’t remember blatant protests or recriminations for a perhaps unjust defeat, or unsympathetic attitudes towards my comrades.

I don’t know if it depended on his origins, on the education he received, but the football match for him, as he also wrote in the book The beautiful seasonit was a moment of play and joy, not a matter of life and death as already then, and even more so today, is unfortunately experienced. Vialli knew how to smile even if something had gone wrong, he smiled with his lips and above all with his eyes, an ironic look that was his hallmark and seemed to say “come on, we know it’s just a game”.

Paolo Mantovani in Bogliasco, among the Sampdoria players

As a boy, I thought that an outstanding player was also an outstanding person. Over time I realized that this is not the case, and that one must be careful in separating the two. With Vialli there was never a need: he was great on and off the pitch. And among the many regrets for a life that ends too soon, at just 58, leaving his wife and two daughters, there is that of not seeing him as president of Sampdoria.

I think that even in that role he would have been a champion.