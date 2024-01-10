Genoa – «The Carlo Felice evening was a wonderful celebration of Luca's life». Cathryn White-Cooper Vialli she was deeply touched by the tribute to her beloved husband. Chilling atmosphere, touching and funny moments that alternated non-stop in over three hours that flew by in a flash, in the name of the bomber jacket. The show on stage, the response full of love from the packed room. For Vialli's wife it was the first time in Genoa after the champion's passing. A special, powerful evening spent alongside his daughters Olivia and Sofia, her English family, and Luca's Cremonese family.

“My name is Luca. Ballad for Vialli”. Those who were there will not be able to forget it. The charity event organized by the “Vialli and Mauro Foundation” he respected the promise of his close friend of Mantovani's former Sampdoria center forward. «Luca is not commemorated, he is celebrated», Mauro had said. And it was a party. «I never wanted to say these words but remembering Luca is beautiful». And then, as his “goal twin”, Roberto Mancini, underlined: «Luca is here with us. He will never go away.” Even on the day after, the magic of the evening in the name of the bomber jacket is still incredibly alive. Pure in the heart of Cathryn White-Cooper Vialli. «We, as a family – says the champion's wife to Il Secolo XIX – were incredibly touched and grateful for all the love shown towards him both by the city of Genoa and by the football community in general».

There are many highly emotional moments. From the intro with Paola Turci and Neri Marcoré to the interventions of Mancini, Guardiola, Collina. The love affair with Sampd'oro was heartfelt and entertaining, with that unique, playful atmosphere, decisive for the many victories, which Vialli had contributed significantly to creating. “It wasn't easy to put heads like mine or Mancini's together – Vierchowod admitted – Luca was not only very strong on the pitch, but also as a mediator.” Buffon, Bergomi, Ferrara, Di Canio. But also Brunori Sas, Lodo Guenzi, the cellist Brunello. The show curated by Elastica was a continuous crescendo. With some peaks. The first when the Carlo Felice was transformed into the South, with the audience on their feet singing “Luca Vialli alè alè, we love you and we adore you, you are better than Pelé”. The second, with Fedez and Sofia Vialli who read two passages from the book “The important things”, edited by Marco Ponti and Pier Domenico Baccalario for Mondadori, in bookstores since yesterday, the bomber's spiritual testament, with the proceeds destined for the fight against ALS.

Fedez spoke of the support he received from Vialli in dealing with the same illness Luca had, pancreatic cancer. Sofia Vialli, between smiles and emotion, read the hilarious tale of his dad and his resemblance to Bruce Willis. «Vialli – revealed Fedez – told me: “We have to see each other to take a photo with our identical scars”. But I never got to see it in person.” That hug that she would have liked to give to Vialli, she exchanged with Sofia. Under the eyes of mother Cathryn. Which she ends like this, with «a big thank you to Massimo Mauro, the Foundation and all the people involved for giving us a memorable and emotional evening».