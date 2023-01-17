Vialli, funeral held in London

The strictly private funeral was celebrated in London yesterday afternoon Gianluca Vialli, who disappeared in the British capital on 6 January. The main Italian online newspapers report it.

As it reports HandleThirty people were present. Only the family – including the elderly parents – and a few close friends, as had been announced, attended the ceremony which was held in a cemetery on the outskirts of London. Among those present, the president of the Figc Gabriele Gravina and lifelong friends Robert Mancini, Ciro Ferrara And Massimo Mauro.

The national coach and the former Napoli footballer carried the coffin, together with the brothers of Vialli, Nino, Marco And Maffo.

The funeral lasted about forty minutes, then the participants arranged to meet at the London home of the former Juventus captain, where they remained for about a couple of hours. The place of his burial is not known Vialli.

