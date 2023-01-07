“Hi Luca. We are sure that tonight you are here somewhere among us. Many of us have come here to let you know that We will never forget you and we will never stop loving youThis is the message read by Gianluca Pessotto, visibly moved, on the pitch of the Allianz Stadium in Turin before the Juventus-Udinese kick-off to remember Gianluca Vialli, his former team-mate and former Juve captain. The two teams and the Stadium fans also observed a minute of silence in memory of Vialli himself and the other ex Ernesto Castano who also passed away this week.

“You have been a guide, on and off the pitch. Locker room mate, of victories. Captain, mate. No one will be able to forget your irony, your class, your charisma, your tenacity, the emotions you have given us with your plays and your goals. We will miss your smiles. We are here at the stadium ready to embrace you, just as we have always been to rejoice at your every prowess. Hello captain, have a good trip, we love you”.