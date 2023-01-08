Genoa – It is a manifestation of feelings the one that goes on stage at Ferraris before Sampdoria-Naples to remember Gianluca Vialli And Sinisa Mihajlovic.

For Vialli, the photographs of a unique and very strong love. In the South Staircase a huge banner stands out with the inscription “Bomber Champion Legend”. Underneath it is accompanied by a huge Sampdoria banner and then four flags with the number 9 in evidence.

The memory of Vialli and Mihajlovic at the Ferraris, the photographs taken inside and outside the stadium

Special jerseys, colors, chants and emotions at the Ferraris before the Sampdoria-Naples match to remember the champion Vialli and Vialli and Sinisa Mihajlovic, both of whom recently passed away.





Emotions also for Miyha, with another beautiful message: “Example for this football, history of our shirt… Thanks for everything Sinisa“.

In the distincts another banner appears for Vialli which steals the eye: “Thanks to you we know that nothing is impossible”.

The whole stadium participates in this day with unforgettable emotions. In the North the banners “With tears in your eyes and a broken dream in your heart we swear you eternal love. Forever, Luca Vialli” and “You will live forever in our hearts”.

And then many choirs: “Sinisa, throw the bomb and score us this goal…” And “Luca Vialli we love and adore you, you are better than Pelè“.

“They are two angels who are watching us and will give us strength,” said Sampdoria coach Dejan Stankovic before the match.

Greetings from the fans to Gianluca Vialli and Sinisa Mihajlovic

Sampdoria fans greet Sinisa Mihajlovic and Gianluca Vialli before the match against Napoli



The ones that precede the game are endless minutes. The players on the pitch for the warm-up all wearing the number 9 shirt and the Vialli writing and then will play with a special shirt with the writing on the collar “Luke Sinisa“, with the two names linked by the infinity symbol.

Then the whole stadium gets carried away by the notes of ‘Letter from Amsterdam‘, the hymn of the Dorian fans that accompanies every home match, while images of Vialli and Mihajlovic’s Sampdoria exploits pass on the big screen. And in the minute of silence there is a desire to give a last hug to two friends who will always remain in the heart.

An applause that unites everyone while on the sideline the president Marco Lanna shows Vialli’s shirt and Stankovic that of Sinisa while he has the three sons of the Serbian, Miroslaw, Dusan and Nikolas. Emotions and emotion for the 25,000 Ferraris while outside the stadium the southern steps are a secular altar, with flowers, scarves, images and thoughts for Vialli.