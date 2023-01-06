Genoa – “It is difficult to speak of a man like this with words: I saw Gianluca 10 days ago in London and he was by now in a very, very critical condition. It was difficult to have good communication. But, for 10′ every 2 hours, he managed to be lucid and then we talked about Juve, Sampdoria, the foundation, we talked about what we were talking about. Luckily I went to London to say hello, he had asked me and it was very important to me“. Thus the former footballer Massimo Mauro remembers Gianluca Vialli, speaking on Tg1.

“Gianluca was a credible man and knew how to exercise leadership, his work in the national team together with Mancini testifies to this – he adds – and I will never stop thanking the FIGC president for having granted him this extraordinary experience in the last years of his life, which Luca it helped a lot.The afternoon I arrived in London, waking up, Luca asked me to give him a massage and I took his calf and massaged it, at which point he looked at me and said: ‘despite my condition, you didn’t have these muscles when you played’, and we had a big laugh. He had understood the condition he was in, but he seemed equally serene to me. Also because he has an extraordinary family, two fantastic girls like Olivia and Sofia, a wife who has been extraordinary beside him over the years. The only thing he failed to do was the president of Sampdoria, a club to which he wanted to pass on all his football knowledge,” he concludes.