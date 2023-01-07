Vialli, Mancini breaks the silence: “I’ve lost a brother”

Gianluca Vialli’s funeral will take place privately on Monday 9 January in London, the city where the former footballer died at the age of 58 and where he lived with his family. And on the same day, in Cremona, where Vialli was born, there will be mourning in the city with the flags of the town hall at half-mast. “I was hoping for a miracle. I lived almost my whole life together with Gianluca, ours was a close bond, a bond that two brothers can have”, revealed the blue coach Roberto Left-handedin an interview produced and disseminated by the Football Federation.

The former goal twins met for the last time on 29 December in the room of the London clinic where Vialli was hospitalised: “I was hoping something would happen, I was sincerely hoping for a miracle, we met, talked, joked, it was good mood as usual, and I was pleased to see him in a good mood at the time,” he said Left-handedwhose relationship with Gianluca “has always been one of great respect, affection, love, friendship. He was a joyful boy, always cheerful, very few times have I seen him angry. I think he would like to be remembered for what he really is is: in addition to being a great footballer, a great professional, with an extraordinary charisma for all of us, he was also a cheerful boy who liked life”.

Tonight at 21.20 Rai 2 will broadcast, in absolute premiere, “The beautiful season”, the documentary that tells the incredible ride of Sampdoria by Vialli and Left-handed towards the 1991 Scudetto, through the voices of the players and staff members who experienced the beautiful seasons of the early 1990s firsthand, and those of the journalists who wrote and spoke about it.

“It’s a film – explained the coach – which concerns the year of the Scudetto and therefore there are football things, but it was made above all to show how important friendship is between people who work in the same group and where can one go when there is this cohesion. , there are some very nice memories.” After that of Left-handedhere is the sweet memory of Giuseppe Dossena, another former partner of Vialli: “It was very easy to love him, because he was a monster of empathy, he was polite. He was one of those you could go on a cruise with, you wouldn’t have never tired”.

